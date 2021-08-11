Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Lionel Messi targeting more Champions League glory after being unveiled by PSG

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39CyLc_0bOImcnU00
Lionel Messi is raring to go in Paris (Francois Mori/AP)

Lionel Messi is dreaming of winning the Champions League again as he starts a new and unexpected chapter in his career with Paris St Germain.

Securing an elusive first triumph in Europe’s elite club competition will be the immediate target for the Argentina forward, who has won it four times with Barcelona, and his expensively assembled team-mates in a side which finished second in Ligue 1 last season.

However, president Nasser Al-Khelaifi also hopes his marquee signing will have a longer-term impact by persuading the in-demand Kylian Mbappe to stay, with the 22-year-old France international in the final 11 months of his contract.

“I feel this club is ready to fight for all the trophies. This is my goal, I want to keep growing and keep winning titles and that is why I came to this club,” Messi, who has signed a two-year deal with the option of a third, told a press conference at the Parc de Princes.

“I can help by giving it my all. I’ll say this: my dream is to once again lift the Champions League trophy.

“I love to win. I want to have important goals. I know that my goals and PSG’s goals are the same and want to be bigger and bigger.

“I will give my best to achieve these goals. I am really impatient, I still want to win, as I did the first moment of my career.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k8K1f_0bOImcnU00
Lionel Messi, right, and PSG president Nasser Al-Al-Khelaifi hold Messi’s number 30 shirt after his unveiling (Francois Mori/AP)

Al-Khelaifi believes Messi’s arrival sends an important message both externally and internally, effectively telling Mbappe to sign a new contract.

“He (Mbappe) wanted a competitive team and I think we have the most competitive in the world so there is no excuse for him now, he can’t do anything else but stay,” he said.

Al-Khelaifi, chairman of PSG’s ownership group Qatari Sports Investments, defended the club’s continued massive spending – estimated to be more than £1billion since they took over in 2011 – with Messi on a reported £570,000 a week.

“I hope Leo won’t ask for more salary,” he said.

“We talk to financial and legal people, you see we sign Lionel Messi – that means we can sign him.

“What you as a media need to focus is not only the negative side but the positive side he will bring to the club.

“Through it all we look at Financial Fair Play and always we will fulfil Financial Fair Play regulations.”

For Messi, however, the focus is all on football.

“What I can say today is that I have the same will and same enthusiasm as when I was a kid. I still feel like this kid. I will give my best to achieve these goals,” he said.

“I love to win. I want to have important goals. I know that my goals and PSG’s goals are the same and want to be bigger and bigger.”

The move sees Messi link up with his compatriot Mauricio Pochettino, who was appointed PSG head coach in January 2021, just over a year after being sacked by Tottenham.

“I know the coach very well,” the six-time world player of the year said. “The fact that he is Argentinian helped from the start – it was important in my decision-making.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18hmx4_0bOImcnU00
Messi bade an emotional farewell to Barcelona on Sunday (Joan Monfort/AP)

Messi’s departure from Barcelona, announced on Thursday, and the confirmation of his arrival at PSG on Tuesday was a whirlwind period which the 34-year-old admits was a “very hard moment after so many years”.

Such is his association with the Catalan city, his home for more than 20 years, the diminutive forward has already considered the prospect of having to face Barcelona if PSG are drawn against them in the Champions League.

“Barcelona is my home, I have been there since I was a kid and I’ve lived so many things there,” he said.

“I don’t know if we are going to face each other – it would be very nice to go back to Barcelona.

“It will be very strange to play at home there in Barcelona with another shirt but it can happen and we will see.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
86K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Psg#Paris St Germain#Psg#The Champions League#Qatari Sports Investments#Tottenham#Argentinian#Catalan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccerchatsports.com

Thierry Henry sends warning to PSG after Lionel Messi move

Former Barcelona striker Thierry Henry has offered his thoughts on Lionel Messi’s move to Paris Saint-Germain and has a warning for the French side. Messi has joined Mauricio Pochettino’s side on a free transfer and could link up with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to from a fearsome looking attack. Yet...
SoccerYardbarker

Thierry Henry offers his verdict on Lionel Messi’s move to Paris Saint-Germain

Appearing on French television, Henry gave his opinion on his former teammate Lionel Messi’s decision to join Paris Saint-Germain after being forced to leave Barcelona. The pair won the 2009 Champions League together under Guardiola, beating an imperious Manchester United in the final in Rome. “The balance is the most...
Soccerpunditarena.com

Lionel Messi “already in talks” with PSG after Barcelona departure

Lionel Messi has made contact with Paris Saint-Germain. Lionel Messi is reportedly in talks with PSG after it was confirmed last night that he won’t be staying at FC Barcelona. The Athletic reports that Messi has reached out to current PSG manager and fellow Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, as he looks...
UEFAwphm.net

Messi introduced at PSG, sets sights on fifth Champions League title, after 'very tough' exit from Barcelona

(PARIS) — In his first press conference as a player for Paris Saint-Germain, soccer star Lionel Messi says he is hoping to win the UEFA Champions League for a fifth time. Messi officially signed with PSG on Tuesday, inking a two-year deal with an option to continue with the club for an additional season. Sources told ESPN’s Julien Laurens that he will earn $35-41 million per year.
SoccerTribal Football

PSG announce time for media unveiling of Lionel Messi

PSG have announced Lionel Messi will be unveiled to the media on Wednesday morning. Messi signed for PSG on Tuesday afternoon. The Argentina captain arrived in France in the afternoon, and the club have since announced his signing. With a nod to this imminent signing, PSG had announced that they...
Soccerchatsports.com

PSG targeting Cristiano Ronaldo following Lionel Messi signing

Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Ligue 1 next summer, according to Spanish outlet AS. The Portuguese has proven himself over the last two decades as one of the greatest players to ever play football. He has scored over 700 goals, become the all time top goalscorer in the Champions League and on the international stage, won five Champions Leagues and seven league titles, and won five Ballon d’Or awards.
SoccerPosted by
SPORTbible

Footage Of Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe’s ‘Telepathic’ Understanding After Just ONE Week Of Training Is Frightening

The first footage of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe linking up in training has been released which has got fans very excited for what they can do on the pitch this season. After one of the most shocking transfers in football history, Messi has started training regularly with the Paris-Saint Germain squad as he looks set to make his debut away at Reims on August 29.
Soccer90min.com

Lionel Messi discusses PSG transfer, Barcelona exit and Champions League ambitions

Lionel Messi has praised Paris Saint-Germain for how ‘fast and serious’ they reacted to the news that he would be leaving Barcelona, concluding a deal in less than a week. Barcelona’s statement about their inability to keep Messi owing to La Liga salary regulations was made just last Thursday, with PSG announcing that they have signed the six-time Ballon d’Or winner to a two-year contract only five days later on Tuesday.
SoccerPosted by
12up

Lionel Messi to PSG is official

Earlier this week, Lionel Messi was brought to tears saying goodbye to Barcelona. Hearts continue to be broken knowing that Messi won't be making his unreal plays at Camp Nou. Now, though, he already has a new home. On Tuesday, Messi to Paris Saint-Germain was made official, as the legendary...
SoccerInternational Business Times

Former Barcelona Star Sends Warning To PSG Ahead Of Lionel Messi's Ligue 1 Debut

Former FC Barcelona star Thierry Henry has warned Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) regarding Lionel Messi's arrival at Parc des Princes. Messi, who moved from Barcelona to PSG on a free transfer in the 2021 summer transfer window, is set to form one of the lethal attacks in European soccer along with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
Soccer90min.com

Marseille's Boss Complains of Injustice After PSG Sign Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain completed arguably the biggest signing in football history when they completed the transfer of Lionel Messi for free, with the Argentinian agreeing to a two-year contract, with the option of extending his deal by another year. While PSG fans were no doubt overjoyed by the signing of the...
Soccerchatsports.com

Sergio Aguero reveals Barcelona squad number

Barcelona new signing Sergio Aguero has been showing off his new squad number at the Camp Nou and has opted for the No. 19 shirt. The striker wore the No. 10 at Manchester City, and had been a contender to take over Lionel Messi’s iconic shirt, but has gone for something different instead.
Soccer90min.com

Kylian Mbappe decides to stay at PSG this season

Kylian Mbappe has decided to stay with Paris Saint-Germain this summer, likely delaying any potential transfer to Real Madrid until next summer. Mbappe is in the final year of his PSG contract and failure from the club to agree a new deal with the 2018 World Cup winner would see him become available as a free agent, with Real likely to be ready and waiting to snap him up after years of mutual admiration.
Soccer90min.com

Barcelona offer Lionel Messi's vacant number 10 shirt to Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona are thought to have offered Lionel Messi’s iconic number 10 shirt to Philippe Coutinho, who is currently not assigned a squad number at Camp Nou. There have been calls for Barça to retire Messi’s shirt following his departure to Paris Saint-Germain, However, until others like Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti leave, it is currently the only number that is still available in the first-team squad, where shirts run from 1-24.

Comments / 0

Community Policy