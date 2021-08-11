Artfinder On The Evolving Challenges Of Cross-Border Payments
Over the past few years, eCommerce has become many consumers’ primary form of retail and as the hunger for online shopping grows, so does the breadth of options. Customers are no longer content to purchase from retailers in their own countries but are virtually crossing borders to do so, with experts predicting that international consumer-to-business (C2B) and consumer-to-consumer (C2C) transaction volumes will hit $3.6 trillion by next year.www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0