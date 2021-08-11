Cancel
Deer COVID? Antibodies Found in New York and Pennsylvania Whitetail Populations

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has completed a study of free-ranging white tailed deer in New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Illinois that has a surprising result. About 33% of the 481 deer sampled from January 2020 through earlier this year as researchers took advantage of wildlife damage management activities showed antibodies for COVID-19. Researchers stress none of the animals showed signs of clinical illness from SARS-CoV-2.

