Reprinted from www.commondreams.org by Jake Johnson. With progressives still mobilized and angrier than ever following Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s successful confirmation to the Supreme Court amid credible sexual assault allegations, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) provided further cause for fury–and added to already deafening calls for new leadership in the Democratic Party–by cutting a deal behind closed doors with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) late Thursday to fast-track 15 more of Trump’s right-wing judges to lifetime federal court positions.