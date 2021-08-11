Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Will Biden raise taxes on the middle class? 61% of voters think it's likely

By ELISSA SALAMY, The National Desk
KATU.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG0 - According to a recent poll by Ballotpedia, 61% of voters say it’s likely the Biden administration will raise taxes. “Before asking the question, we reminded voters that President Biden had pledged not to raise taxes on anybody earning less than $400,000 a year,” said Ballotpedia’s Scott Rasmussen to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “Not surprisingly Republicans say, of course, he's gonna raise taxes, but even Democrats are evenly divided on this question.”

katu.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Scott Rasmussen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Economy#Democrats#Middle Class#The National Desk#The Democratic Party#Politico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Why Democrats doubt Afghan exit will hurt ‘resolute’ Biden at the midterms

The downfall of Afghanistan has led President Joe Biden into his most precarious political position yet, but it is still unclear whether this will spell bad news for the president’s party in the coming months.A Reuters Ipsos poll conducted Monday this week showed Mr Biden’s approval rating dropped by seven points to 46 percent after the Taliban conquered the nation, which sent the Afghan president Ashraf Ghani into exile and Americans saw images of Afghans clinging to a plane as it took off. That was down from 53 percent from Friday.Mr Biden has said he stands firmly behind his decision...
Posted by
@LockerRoom

North Carolina Voters Sour On Biden and Cooper

RALEIGH — The August Civitas Poll reveals that a majority of likely North Carolina voters disapprove of President Joe Biden’s performance in office. Disapproval sits at 53%, up five points from June. Seven months into his term, Mr. Biden’s approval rating is just 42%, with just one in four of those polled saying they strongly approve of his work. Twice as many North Carolinians strongly disapprove – 48%.
U.S. PoliticsQuay County Sun

Spending ballooning under Biden

A trillion dollars used to be a lot of money, even in Washington. Now, a trillion-dollar spending bill is a trifle barely worth arguing over and the stuff of bipartisan consensus. Oscar Wilde famously said that nothing succeeds like excess, but even he might blanch at the shameless profligacy that...
Presidential Electionamac.us

Biden’s Tax and Spend Agenda Hitting Roadblocks

Even before being sworn in as President, Joe Biden talked confidently about his economic vision for America. How he would raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations, but not folks making under $400,000 a year, he said. This is on top of record-breaking spending on COVID relief and economic assistance packages that started last Congress. Eight months into the Biden presidency, we’ve seen more massive spending bills come from the Democrat-controlled Congress, consistently high unemployment, and rising inflation from increased demands for goods and services on regular household items – which hurts middle and low-income earners most. So what are the roadblocks to President Biden’s extreme tax and spend schemes?
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Corporate tax hike to hit middle-class Americans, study shows

Republican lawmakers on Monday released an analysis showing that even a slight corporate tax increase would have a negative effect on middle-class Americans and small businesses. The study was released by Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, and conducted by the Joint Committee on Taxation. The JCT...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
DFW Community News

‘Biden Inflation Crushing Middle-Class Americans’, Sen. Ted Cruz Votes Against Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) opposes a $1 trillion, bipartisan U.S. Senate bill that passed on August 10 that sets aside $30 billion to repair bridges, build roads and increase broadband internet access in Texas. “Too many Republicans just enabled Democrats’ efforts to claim bipartisanship, spend...
Presidential ElectionIola Register

Working-class roots steer Biden’s course

Of all U.S. presidents in recent memory, Joe Biden comes closest to representing working class Americans. That’s because those are his roots. Biden is the first president since Ronald Reagan, 1981-1989, to not have an Ivy League pedigree.
Presidential ElectionMessenger

Biden’s hidden tax hikes will disproportionately harm rural America

Tucked away in President Biden and the Democrats’ multi-trillion dollar tax-and-spend proposal are tax hikes that will have an adverse impact on our agriculture community. For the past few months, I have been drawing attention to these tax hikes — including proposals to cap stepped-up basis and like-kind exchanges. As a former chair of the Iowa Senate Ways and Means Committee, I have seen the incredible economic potential that comes with cutting taxes. Unfortunately, Biden’s changes to stepped-up basis and like-kind exchanges would take us in the opposite direction. His plan would raise taxes on Iowa farmers and Main Street business owners, harming our rural economy at a time when we need to remain focused on recovery and revitalization.
PoliticsKXL

Joe Biden’s Promise To Not Increase The Gas Tax Has A Loophole…

Lars kicks off today’s Conspiracy Theory Thursday on the Radio Northwest Network (08/12/21) by breaking down the lie Joe Biden told you about not raising the gas tax on Americans. As well as sharing his take on Governor Kate Brown’s decision to eliminate Oregon’s school proficiency standard for reading, writing, and math in the name of “equity.”
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Biden's eviction ban raises serious constitutional issues

On Aug. 3, the Biden administration reinstituted a nationwide eviction moratorium to extend the one that had expired on July 31. The administration took this executive action in spite of a ruling by the Supreme Court in June finding that such a ban on evictions was not authorized under current law and could not be imposed without clear and specific congressional authorization enacted through new legislation.
Agriculturetennesseestar.com

Farmers Cry Foul over Biden’s Death Tax Proposal

President Joe Biden has proposed amending the inheritance tax, also known as the “death tax,” but farmers around the country are raising concerns about the plan. In the American Families Plan introduced earlier this year, Biden proposed repealing the “step-up in basis” in tax law. The stepped-up basis is a tax provision that allows an heir to report the value of an asset at the time of inheriting it, essentially not paying gains taxes on how much the assets increased in value during the lifetime of the deceased. This allows heirs to avoid gains taxes altogether if they sell the inheritance immediately.
Income Taxcapenews.net

Biden’s Proposal To Tax The Rich

I often mention taxes in these columns, and in particular the importance of preparing for and managing your tax bill in retirement. With so much of Americans’ money saved in qualified retirement plans (like a 401(k)) which have not been taxed, these accounts are often referred to as a “ticking time bomb.” Once you need to start drawing money out of these accounts, they will be fully taxable, and this can set off a domino effect of additional tax considerations, such as increasing taxes on your Social Security benefits, higher Medicare premiums, and more.
Fresno County, CAGV Wire

Unfiltered: Biden’s Tax Plan and It’s Impact on the Valley

In this week’s episode of Unfiltered, GV Wire Publisher Darius Assemi and Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau discuss President Joe Biden’s proposed tax hikes intended to pay for $3.5 trillion in infrastructure and other spending priorities. Special Guests:. David Franasiak — Federal Tax Policy Expert. Robin Kane — Commercial Investment...
Congress & Courtsreviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Democrats plot to bring back handout for wealthy

Senate Democrats have passed a budget resolution calling for a $3.5 trillion spending blowout, the handiwork of socialist Bernie Sanders, who chairs the Budget Committee. Sen. Sanders’ plan calls for perhaps the largest expansion of federal power in the nation’s history, enlarging the dependent class and turning over wide swaths of the economy to central planners and Beltway functionaries.

Comments / 2

Community Policy