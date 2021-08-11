Will Biden raise taxes on the middle class? 61% of voters think it's likely
WASHINGTON (SBG0 - According to a recent poll by Ballotpedia, 61% of voters say it’s likely the Biden administration will raise taxes. “Before asking the question, we reminded voters that President Biden had pledged not to raise taxes on anybody earning less than $400,000 a year,” said Ballotpedia’s Scott Rasmussen to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “Not surprisingly Republicans say, of course, he's gonna raise taxes, but even Democrats are evenly divided on this question.”katu.com
Comments / 2