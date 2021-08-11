Will Biden raise taxes on the middle class? 61% of voters think it's likely

I often mention taxes in these columns, and in particular the importance of preparing for and managing your tax bill in retirement. With so much of Americans’ money saved in qualified retirement plans (like a 401(k)) which have not been taxed, these accounts are often referred to as a “ticking time bomb.” Once you need to start drawing money out of these accounts, they will be fully taxable, and this can set off a domino effect of additional tax considerations, such as increasing taxes on your Social Security benefits, higher Medicare premiums, and more.