Jlin Remixes Galya Bisengalieva’s “Barsa-Kelmes”: Listen

By Evan Minske r
 8 days ago
Kazakh artist Galya Bisengalieva has announced Aralkum Aralas—a collection of remixes of songs from her 2020 album Aralkum. It’s out October 15 via One Little Independent. It includes a new remix from Jlin. Listen to her new reworked version of “Barsa-Kelmes” below. The album also features Coby Sey, Jing, Moor Mother, CHAINES, and Nazira.

