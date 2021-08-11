Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NYPD: 19-Month-Old Boy Killed By Family Dog In Brooklyn

By Natalie Duddridge
Posted by 
CBS New York
CBS New York
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Zn62_0bOIjONx00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police said a toddler was killed by a family dog in Flatbush , Brooklyn on Tuesday night after he was left unattended at home with his siblings.

Residents in the area were left devastated and worried about the emotional state of the older siblings who witnessed the attack.

The NYPD’s commanding officer told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge it was traumatizing for the police who responded to scene.

Neighbors said they are still in shock after they heard children’s cries for help late Tuesday night from their apartment in the 300 block of East 17th Street.

“Two other siblings are screaming for help, like, ‘Help me! Help me! My brother is dying!” one person said.

Video shows the kids who police say are 9 and 11 run outside looking for help after their 19-month-old baby brother, identified as Ryan Francis Foster, was mauled by the family dog — a Rottweiler — at 10:40 p.m.

The footage shows a group of adults come to their aid. Police then show up and run inside. They carry the baby out to a waiting ambulance.

“When the officers arrived here, they went to an apartment on the first floor. They encountered a child with multiple wounds to his body, bleeding heavily,” Commanding Officer Michael Kemper said.

The boy was rushed to Maimonides Hospital, but did not survive.

The two siblings were not hurt.

Officers said the mother, who does not live at the home, left the children in the care of their father, who went to work and left the three of them unattended.

“Baby is not supposed to be home by itself. I know it’s hard times, it’s pandemic times. We try to make ends meet … ya gotta work,” a neighbor said.

“To hear that somebody just left children in the house with a dog, it’s unbelievable,” added Charles Pulliam of Flatbush.

The father, who police said has one unrelated assault charge on his record, was arrested Wednesday evening.

Police say 30-year-old Vernon Foster has been charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Video shows the Rottweiler being carried out in a crate. It is now with Animal Control and Care. Neighbors said they’ve seen it out for walks with the family

“I’ve never seen him like aggressive,” Ingrid Araque said.

One dog owner said even though she has a small breed, she wouldn’t trust it alone with her son.

“I tell him to keep his face away from the dog. He’s the most sweet thing, but he is an animal,” the person said.

Neighbors started a memorial for the boy on Wednesday afternoon, leaving a teddy bear, candles and cards, one reading, “May God bless you and your family.”

Comments / 23

CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Dog#Police#Nypd#Cbs2#Maimonides Hospital#Animal Control And Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Manhattan, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Police: Woman Punched In Face By Man Who Made Anti-Asian Statements In Midtown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say made anti-Asian statements and punched a woman in the face in Manhattan. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at West 54th Street and Broadway in Midtown. Police said the suspect got into an argument with the 63-year-old victim before the attack. The woman was shoved to the ground and suffered back pain. The suspect took off on a bike. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Man Gropes Woman In Williamsburg, Punches Her Repeatedly When She Fights Back

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A disturbing assault has been caught on camera. Police are looking for the man seen groping a woman on the street in Williamsburg, then punching her in the face when she tried to fight back. Police say it happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning near South 4th and Havemeyer Streets. Williamsburg Forcible Touching, AssaultThe suspect approaches the victim from behind and gropes her. (credit: NYPD) Williamsburg Forcible Touching, AssaultAfter being assaulted, the victim fights back. (credit: NYPD) Williamsburg Forcible Touching, AssaultThe suspect knocks the victim to the ground. (credit: NYPD) Williamsburg Forcible Touching, AssaultThe victim scrambles to get...
Staten Island, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Exclusive: Picture On Social Media Starts Chain Of Events Leading To Rescue Of Teenage Girl From Staten Island Missing 4 Months

BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — After four months, a missing Staten Island teenager has been found in New Jersey. Tracking her down was the result of a team effort that began with a picture posted on social media, CBS2’s Cory James reportedly exclusively on Tuesday night. “It was in the morning, I’m working. I see an email. It says ‘help’ in the line. I soon realize it was real,” New Jersey attorney Jim Lynch said. That email was from an NYPD detective who was hoping to find, “The location of one of our billboards that was in a picture that had been posted by...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Times Square Landmark Struck By Stray Bullet

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gunfire in the middle of Times Square damaged a well know landmark. A bullet hole in the Times Square TKTS booth on Aug. 17, 2021. (credit: CBS2) A bullet hole could be seen in the glass walls of the TKTS booth, a popular spot for tourists and locals to buy theater tickets. Police say they responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. after a report of shots fired in the area. No one was hurt, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Posted by
CBS New York

16 People Shot In Less Than 2 Hours Across NYC, Including 8 At Large Gathering In Bed-Stuy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At least 16 people were shot in under two hours in New York City early Monday morning. As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, eight people were shot during a large outdoor gathering at a playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. They were part of a group recording a music video, Duddridge reported. Everyone is expected to survive, but residents says the city must get gun violence under control. Police released surveillance video of the suspected gunmen late Monday night. WANTED for AN Assault 927 Dekalb Avenue. #Brooklyn @NYPD81pct on 8/16/20@ 12:26AM two unidentified males exited a 4-door sedan, fired multiple rounds, returned to the sedan...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CNN

Video: Cops Save Choking Baby In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three members of the NYPD came to the rescue of a baby who started choking on a Brooklyn street. It happened as 5-month-old Zayn Echevarria was out with parents on Willoughby and Duffield Streets. Suddenly, Zayn started choking. Fortunately, a detective and two officers were nearby...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

8 People Shot On Playground In Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD responded to multiple shootings overnight, including one in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Police say eight people were shot — four men, and four women. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at a playground on Dekalb Avenue near Marcus Garvey Boulevard. All eight victims were listed in stable condition at area hospitals. The NYPD also responded to a shooting in Cypress Hills and two in Queens — one in Ozone Park, the other in Laurelton.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

16 People Shot In Under 2 Hours In Violent Night In NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At least 16 people were shot in under two hours in New York City early Monday morning. As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, eight people were shot during a large outdoor gathering at a playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. They were part of a group recording a music video, Duddridge reported. Everyone is expected to survive, but residents says the city must get gun violence under control. First responders were called to a chaotic multi-person shooting at the Eleanor Roosevelt houses on DeKalb Avenue just after midnight. A panicked crowd scattered in every direction after bullets flew into a group of more than...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Police: Man Injured In Possible Hatchet Attack At Lower Manhattan ATM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man is recovering after being attacked while using an ATM in Lower Manhattan. It happened at around 5:20 p.m. Sunday at a Chase Bank ATM on Broadway near Morris Street. Police say the suspect, who is believed to be homeless, was standing in the vestibule when the victim walked up to the ATM to get cash. As the victim, 51, was withdrawing money, the suspect attacked, hitting him in the head and leg. The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital and is in stable condition. The suspect got away. Police recovered the weapon at the scene. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Family Of 20-Year-Old Aniya Blandon, Killed By Suspected Drag Race Last Week, Hold Protest In Crown Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 20-year-old woman’s life was cut short last week after a suspected drag racer crashed in Brooklyn. The driver is still on the loose and her family is demanding justice. CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported Sunday from Crown Heights, where a protest was held just steps from where the crash happened. Aniya Blandon’s family joined with protesters, pleading for the public’s help. They prayed, lit candles, comforted each other, and released balloons in remembrance of the 20-year-old. Blandon’s heartbroken mother, aunt and uncle were all present. They said they want justice and begged the driver to himself in. They also...
Manhattan, NYPosted by
CBS New York

NYPD Makes Arrest After Outdoor Dining Area Of Manhattan French Restaurant Goes Up In Flames

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A popular Chelsea restaurant has been forced to temporarily close, after its outdoor dining structure went up in flames. An arsonist is believed to have targeted the eatery. As CBS2’s Cory James reported Monday, the NYPD believes the suspect behind the fire may have set at least a dozen others. As video shows, a man’s stroll up to the restaurant was casual, but his behavior appears to be suspicious. Seconds after he is seen walking away from plants that were hanging, a fast-moving fire takes over the west side of LOULOU on Eighth Avenue. And by that time, the north...
Bronx, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Disturbing Video: Man Beaten, Slashed And Left Unconscious After Brutal Attack In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was beaten with a wrench, slashed and left unconscious on a sidewalk in the Bronx. Now, police are searching for three suspects in the brutal attack. It happened back on August 4 near the corner of Prospect and Westchester avenues in the Woodstock section. Surveillance video shows the 34-year-old victim arguing with two suspects — one holding a knife, and the other a wrench. The video then shows the man on the ground while three suspects repeatedly punch, kick and slash him. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Police: Man Wanted For Punching 66-Year-Old In Unprovoked Chelsea Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new video Monday of the suspect in a random attack in Chelsea. The man allegedly punched a 66-year-old in the face on August 4 near 10th Avenue and West 29th Street. The victim was treated for cuts to his head on the scene and is expected to be OK. Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
Queens, NYPosted by
CBS New York

1 Person Hospitalized With Serious Burns After Explosion In Long Island City, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An explosion rocked a house Tuesday in Long Island City, Queens. Firefighters were called to the scene just before 11 a.m. on 47th Avenue near 39th Street. Chopper 2 was overhead, where crews could be seen examining a structure behind the house. It appears someone was working on a piece of equipment when it exploded. One person was taken to Cornell Medical Center with serious burns. The incident remains under investigation.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

New Photo: Search Continues For Man Accused Of Shooting 15-Year-Old

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD released a new photo of the man they say shot a 15-year-old nine times last weekend in Washington Heights. It happened last Saturday night at the corner of West 204th Street and Broadway. (Credit: NYPD) Police said the gunman got out of a black Toyota Highlander and fired at the teen. He was hospitalized in stable condition. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

MTA Removes Motorman Accused Of Allowing His Girlfriend To Operate D Train In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority are investigating a D-train operator who is accused of letting his girlfriend drive the train through multiple stations in Brooklyn on Friday. Sources told CBS2 that Terrell Harris’ girlfriend posted photos on Instagram showing herself behind the controls, leading MTA workers to contact authorities. The MTA said the operator has been removed from service and will no longer be allowed to control a train.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Police: Man Gropes 61-Year-Old Woman In Upper Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man accused of groping a 61-year-old woman early Wednesday morning in Upper Manhattan. It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. near Sherman Avenue and Dyckman Street in Inwood. Police said the suspect reached his hand under the woman’s shirt and grabbed her chest. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
Newark, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Sources: 1 Dead In Crash Between Car, NJ TRANSIT Bus

NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – There was a deadly crash in New Jersey Tuesday involving a car and an NJ TRANSIT bus. Chopper 2 was over Hawthorne Avenue near Clinton Place in Newark early Tuesday morning. According to NJ TRANSIT, the car crashed head-on into the bus. Sources tell CBS2 the driver  of the car died. Three passengers on the bus were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Delivery Worker Robbed At Gunpoint In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying two suspects seen on surveillance video robbing a deliveryman at gunpoint in Brooklyn. (credit: NYPD) It happened on Aug. 6 in the vestibule of a building on Gelston Avenue near 90th Street. Surveillance video shows the two suspects waiting while the deliveryman goes in, and then rush at him with a gun drawn. Police say they got away with $50 and the deliveryman’s phone. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

‘Beyond Egregious:’ MTA Conductor Removed From Service After Video Appears To Show Girlfriend Driving Train

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA says a social media video showing a conductor allegedly let his girlfriend drive a train is “beyond egregious.” New York City Transit Authority Interim President Craig Cipriano said the worker “betrayed the trust of New Yorkers while creating a dangerous situation.” “It’s a poor reflection of the commitment displayed by tens of thousands of fellow transit workers who every day put the safety of riders first,” he said in a statement. The incident happened last Friday on a Brooklyn-bound D train. Sources told CBS2 Terrell Harris’ girlfriend posted photos on Instagram showing herself behind the controls through multiple stations, leading MTA workers to contact authorities. Cipriano said the employee has been removed from service and will no longer be allowed to drive a train. The agency also referred the incident to the NYPD for investigation.

Comments / 23

Community Policy