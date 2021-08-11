Washington County Supervisors Discuss 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Designation

A second amendment “sanctuary county” designation was discussed by the Washington County Board of Supervisors Tuesday. The board had a discussion item on a resolution that was proposed by Supervisor Jack Seward, Jr., reflecting resolutions passed in Hardin and Jasper counties. It states that Washington County opposes the enactment of any legislation or the issuance of executive order that would infringe upon the constitutional right of the people of Washington County to keep and bear arms. It also states that legislation of the United States Congress or Iowa legislature or any order promulgated by the federal or state executives that infringes upon the second amendment right shall not be enforced by any Washington County Sheriff’s Office or other county employee.