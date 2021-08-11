Elderly man with memory loss reported missing, Polk County police say

A 79-year-old man suffering from memory loss has been reported missing in Polk County, police say.

Jimmy Clarence Statham has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon when he left his home on Beaver Run Road in a dark green 1999 Toyota Tacoma with Georgia tag #BZV3669.

Statham was wearing a t-shirt and shorts, but police were not sure what color. He is 5-foot-5, 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

"He has memory issues, but has not been diagnosed with Dementia," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Polk County Police at (770) 748-3400.