Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegany, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 07:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allegany; Genesee; Livingston; Monroe; Wyoming A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM EDT FOR EASTERN WYOMING...LIVINGSTON...NORTH CENTRAL ALLEGANY SOUTHEASTERN GENESEE AND SOUTH CENTRAL MONROE COUNTIES At 747 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mount Morris, or near Geneseo, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Geneseo, Dansville, Letchworth State Park, Perry, Warsaw, Avon, Mount Morris, Honeoye Falls, Attica and Pavilion. This includes Interstate 390 between exits 4 and 10. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH