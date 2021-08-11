Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Genesee County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Livingston, Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 07:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Genesee; Livingston; Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM EDT FOR EASTERN WYOMING...LIVINGSTON...NORTH CENTRAL ALLEGANY SOUTHEASTERN GENESEE AND SOUTH CENTRAL MONROE COUNTIES At 747 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mount Morris, or near Geneseo, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Geneseo, Dansville, Letchworth State Park, Perry, Warsaw, Avon, Mount Morris, Honeoye Falls, Attica and Pavilion. This includes Interstate 390 between exits 4 and 10. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dansville, NY
County
Livingston County, NY
County
Monroe County, NY
City
Allegany, NY
City
Mount Morris, NY
City
Geneseo, NY
State
Wyoming State
City
Honeoye Falls, NY
County
Genesee County, NY
City
Attica, NY
City
Perry, NY
City
Monroe, NY
City
Wyoming, NY
City
Avon, NY
City
Livingston, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust#Power Lines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Chaos mars Afghan evacuation efforts; Biden criticism builds

Violence on the road to Kabul’s airport and chaos at the gates are hampering efforts to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans looking to flee the country following the Taliban takeover. Adding to the mayhem is mixed messaging from the State Department, which is urging Americans and those with travel documents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy