Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Miami Police Need Help Finding Missing Woman Apolinar Garcia

By CBSMiami.com Team
Posted by 
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ctuR_0bOIg3pK00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have asked for help in finding 66-year-old Apolinar Garcia.

She was last seen in the area of SW 9th Avenue and 5th Street. Garcia, who is 5′ 4″ and weighs about 120 pounds. was wearing an orange t-shirt and red shorts.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call the police at (305) 579-6111.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cbsmiami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Miami PD Needs Help Locating 12-Year-Old Luisa Fernanda

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 12-year-old Luisa Fernanda. Luisa was reported missing Tuesday from the 300 block of NE 58 Street. She was last seen wearing a white Rugrats sweater with jean shorts. The 12-year-old stands 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300.
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Miami Beach Police Officer Loses Battle With COVID

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another South Florida law enforcement officer has succumbed to COVID. On Thursday, the Miami Beach Police Department announced the loss of officer Edward “Eddie” Perez. “Today we lost a truly beloved and hardworking member of the Miami Beach family. Please pray for Eddie and his family,” said Chief Richard Clements in a statement. Perez, a 25-year veteran of Miami Beach PD, leaves behind a wife and daughter. His death comes just days after Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo said that at least four local law enforcement officers had died of COVID over the weekend. Jennifer Sepot (Courtesy of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department) One of those officers is Jennifer Sepot of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. According to FLPD, Sepot had been with the department since 2017. Lazaro R. Febles (Courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol) Another was Miami-based trooper Lazaro R. Febles, who according to a GoFundMe page set up by friends and co-workers, died of complications from COVID-19. Febles served more than 11 years with the Florida Highway Patrol in Troop E – Miami. CBS4 is still trying to confirm whether two other South Florida law enforcement officers also died of COVID-19, as stated by Chief Acevedo.
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Former Teammate Rashuan Jones Arrested In Murder Of UM Star Bryan Pata, 15 Years Later

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After 15 long years, an arrest has been made in the murder of former Miami Hurricanes defensive back Bryan Pata who was shot and killed outside of his Kendall apartment in 2006. According to Miami-Dade police homicide detective Juan Segovia, Pata’s former teammate Rashuan Jones, a former UM defensive back, is now under arrest and charged with his murder. “As a result of 15 years of investigation, countless hours, numerous interviews, and credible work done by countless detectives with the assistance and collaboration of the State Attorney’s office who were able to obtain an arrest warrant charging Rashaun Jones...
Miami Beach, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Miami Beach PD: Bomb Threat Scene Cleared

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Beach Police Department reports the bomb threat scene has been cleared. Officers were called out to the 800 block of W 41 Street on Thursday. As a result of the police activity, MBPD had to close 41 Street between Meridian and Jefferson Avenue. Nearby businesses were also evacuated as a precaution. Police cleared the scene by 4:30 p.m. and reopened 41 Street. No other details were given. Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

As Many As 4 South Florida Law Enforcement Officers Die Of COVID-19 In Last Several Days, According To Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As many as four South Florida police officers succumbed to COVID-19 over the weekend, according to City of Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo. Following a promotion ceremony on Monday, Chief Acevedo spoke to reporters about the increasing number of COVID cases in South Florida when he mentioned the deaths. “Just this past weekend, I think we had at least around four officers in the greater South Florida area that have died from COVID. So I’m praying for them and their families and hope that some good will come out of those losses,” said the chief. Jennifer Sepot (Courtesy of the...
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

SWAT Called Out After Barricaded Man Armed With Rocks, Shovel & Ax Started Throwing Things At Police

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Fort Lauderdale man was taken in custody Tuesday after barricading himself in a room and throwing things at police. It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 200 block of NW 8 Avenue. Police said this began when they got a call about a disturbance between two roommates. When officers tried to contact one of them, he armed himself with rocks, a shovel and an ax. The man then started throwing things at police. The SWAT team had to be called out. Eventually, the man was taken into custody.
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Advocacy Group Says 14 Children Have Died In Hot Vehicles So Far This Year

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – About 1,000 children have died in a hot car since 1990, according to KidsAndCars.org. More incidents are happening again this summer. Last month, Phoenix police officers smashed out a car window to rescue a 2-year-old that was burning up in his car seat. The mother had just returned home from the grocery store and accidentally locked her keys inside. Officer Michael Coddington said, “After he was checked out, it was great to see he was playing with his LEGOs and having a good time.” Unfortunately, these cases often end in tragedy. Just a few weeks later, a 7-month-old boy died...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Partial Roof Overhang Collapse At NW Miami-Dade Condo, Similar Collapse At Building A Month Ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s an unsettling coincidence at the Lakeview Garden Condominium where a second partial roof collapse occurred at one of its buildings Tuesday. The same building, along NW 68th Avenue, had already been evacuated due to a partial collapse just one month ago where more than three dozen people were displaced, luckily no one hurt. State Rep. Alex Rizo, House District 110, showed up to the northwest Miami-Dade complex to find out about the second collapse just about a half hour after it happened. “I was on my way here in fact to speak to the association and find out what’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy