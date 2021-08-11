Miami Police Need Help Finding Missing Woman Apolinar Garcia

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have asked for help in finding 66-year-old Apolinar Garcia.

She was last seen in the area of SW 9th Avenue and 5th Street. Garcia, who is 5′ 4″ and weighs about 120 pounds. was wearing an orange t-shirt and red shorts.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call the police at (305) 579-6111.