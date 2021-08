Severe Weather Statement issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 05:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 04:36:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mercer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HENDERSON...NORTHWESTERN WARREN...WESTERN MERCER NORTHEASTERN DES MOINES AND SOUTHEASTERN LOUISA COUNTIES At 647 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Keithsburg, or 11 miles southwest of Aledo, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Joy around 650 AM CDT. Millersburg and Seaton around 655 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Little York, Aledo and Burgess. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH