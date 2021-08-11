Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Kemi Badenoch tipped as next education secretary in reshuffle

By Aubrey Allegretti Political correspondent
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hYWb9_0bOIfu3100
Kemi Badenoch Photograph: REX/Shutterstock

Kemi Badenoch, the controversial equalities minister, has been mooted as a future education secretary to replace Gavin Williamson in the long-awaited cabinet reshuffle.

Rumours about the rearrangement of Boris Johnson’s top team have abounded for months, with plans scrapped on several recent occasions. But during the summer recess they have been revived.

A No 10 source said Williamson was widely perceived as “terrible” in the education brief and Badenoch would be a “very good” replacement.

Williamson’s position has always been one of the most precarious, and the fallout from this year’s A-level results , when the gap between private and state school grades grew to the widest in the modern era, has probably been seen by Badenoch’s allies as an ideal point to tout her own credentials.

She holds a joint role as exchequer secretary in the Treasury, putting her close to the chancellor, Rishi Sunak – whose stock appears to be on the rise among Tory voters but declining in No 10 after a fallout with the prime minister.

Badenoch is also the minister for equalities and helped pioneer the government-commissioned race report, which was criticised by a UN human rights experts who said it tried to “normalise white supremacy”.

Her “anti-woke” credentials were warmly welcomed by Tory MPs when the Times reported she was in line for a cabinet post on Wednesday. They praised her as “supremely talented”, “very well thought of” among the parliamentary party, and someone who had “a bright future ahead of her”.

Several were impressed by her work on the race report with the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, which was keen to point out the disadvantages faced by white working-class boys while saying it was “difficult to blame racism” for some black students’ educational underperformance.

However, her performance in the equalities brief was not universally praised.

A Conservative backbencher said they “wouldn’t be disappointed” if she were to no longer speak for the government on LGBTQ+ issues, adding she had been “really dismissive” of colleagues urging ministers to take a different approach, particularly on the rights of transgender people.

Badenoch’s appointment would also bring into cabinet someone who is not afraid to be openly hostile with the media. She made headlines this year for publicly branding a journalist “creepy and bizarre” for asking questions about Covid vaccines for a story they did not end up publishing.

Some Tories have also tired of reshuffle talk, saying it is an issue repeatedly ignited partly in an attempt by Downing Street to keep rebellious MPs on their toes.

After aborted reshuffles earlier in the summer, they have become bored of suggestions of a cabinet rearrangement in September, or perhaps late November, or maybe not until 2022.

When it does happen, the timing will be viewed as significant, as the earlier it happens, the more Tory MPs think that will signal an earlier general election.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Gavin Williamson
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Race#Education Secretary#Uk#Treasury#Un#Times#Conservative#Lgbtq#Covid#Tories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Deaths of police officer and son treated as suspected murder-suicide

The deaths of a police officer and his three-year-old son in Kidderminster are being treated as a suspected murder-suicide. West Mercia police assistant chief constable Damian Barratt said that although the deaths of David Louden, 39, and Harrison Louden were originally treated as unexplained, the force was now satisfied no other parties had been involved.
WorldThe Guardian

Taliban violently block Australian citizens from Kabul airport evacuation flights

The road to Kabul airport – crowded, chaotic and punctuated by regular gunfire – has proved impassable to dozens of Australian citizens and visa-holders trying to reach military evacuation flights out of Afghanistan. On Thursday afternoon, the Australian government issued a public message to Australian citizens and visa-holders in the...
EducationPosted by
newschain

Starmer says Education Secretary Gavin Williamson should be sacked

Sir Keir Starmer has said the Education Secretary should have been sacked “a long time ago” amid a fresh row over the future of A-levels. The Labour leader told the Guardian he thought Boris Johnson should remove Gavin Williamson from his Cabinet position following heavy criticism over his performance in the role over the past year.
EducationPosted by
Indy100

Education secretary Gavin Williamson claims he’s ‘forgotten’ his A Level grades

In a surprising turn of events, Gavin Williamson – the actual education secretary – can’t remember what his results were when he sat his own A-Level exams.The admission, made by the Tory MP on LBC on Tuesday, comes on the same day that many students opened their envelopes to find out what grades they secured in their A-Levels, during an academic year disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.Quoting a statement made by Williamson, host Nick Ferrari asked: “How did you fare, 27 years ago today, as it were?”“I remember walking up to those college doors, Nick, and going in to my...
Educationcommunitynewscorp.com

Labor calls for Education Secretary Williamson to resign

UK Education Minister Gavin Williamson is currently under fire from the opposition, not because of his bad grades in high school, but because of too good results. On Tuesday, the graduation results were published in all three parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland and were much better than last year, where there was already a significant improvement compared to 2019. This year, nearly 45 percent of all students achieved an A * or an A, the best possible results. In 2020 it was 38.5% and the year before about 25%.
EducationTelegraph

Resume face-to-face lectures or cut fees, Education Secretary tells universities

Universities should resume face-to-face lectures or cut the fees they charge for courses, Gavin Williamson has said. It has recently emerged that 20 of the 24 Russell Group universities are planning to at least continue a proportion of undergraduate teaching online, sparking outrage among parents and students who argue they are paying for a lesser experience.
EducationPosted by
newschain

Former education secretary Damian Hinds appointed security minister

Former education secretary Damian Hinds has been appointed as security minister, Downing Street said. The announcement on Friday came hours after the Home Office said Home Secretary Priti Patel had expanded her brief to take on the responsibilities of the security minister following criticism of the Government for failing to replace James Brokenshire.
WorldBBC

Boris Johnson urged to sack foreign secretary over Afghan interpreters

Boris Johnson is facing calls to sack Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab after he declined to make a phone call to help evacuate Afghan interpreters. Mr Raab was advised to personally phone his Afghan counterpart for urgent support - but it's understood the job was given to a junior minister. Defence...
WorldTelegraph

Sack Dominic Raab for delegating Afghanistan calls, Boris Johnson urged

Boris Johnson should consider sacking Dominic Raab for delegating a key phone call about the rescue of Afghan translators from the Taliban while he was on holiday, Labour has said. The Foreign Secretary reportedly asked Zac Goldsmith, a junior minister, to call the Afghan foreign minister about an airlift of...
U.K.The Independent

Matt Hancock may have quit under pressure, but Dominic Raab won’t go so easily

When Dominic Raab answered “no” to reporters yelling at him outside Downing Street – a very rare breakthrough for the resident shouters – about whether he was going to resign, he was (probably) quite right. Ministers tend not to resign from the Johnson government, or get sacked, whatever they get up to. Even Matt Hancock was encouraged to “tough it out” after his close personal relationship with a paid adviser was revealed, until he realised that his best interests would not be served by lingering on until Boris Johnson got round to ditching him to save his own skin. For Mr Hancock, resigning as health secretary, apparently in honour, gave him at least a slim chance of rebuilding his political career.
WorldThe Independent

Nick Gibbs defends Education Secretary amid all-time high GCSE results

Schools Minister Nick Gibb defends his colleague Gavin Williamson, the Education Secretary, on GCSE results day amid press speculation that he may be losing the confidence of the Prime Minister. Nick Gibb explained: “He’s a very effective Secretary of State. He’s presided over making sure young people can transition during...

Comments / 0

Community Policy