Lexington, KY

Fayette schools open in COVID surge. Liggins addresses likelihood of remote learning.

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears
Lexington Herald-Leader
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 40,000 Fayette County Public Schools students returned Wednesday to in-person learning amid the steepest surge of coronavirus cases that Lexington has had in months. Lexington has been averaging 130 new COVID-19 cases per day for the first time since early February, according to data from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. On Wednesday, 156 new cases were reported.

