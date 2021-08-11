Yonkers assemblyman say Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is “compassionate about the needs of the state”
" Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (D-90) joins News 12 via Zoom and says he has worked closely with Hochul for years. READ THE FULL REPORT: Report by Office of NY Attorney General Letitia James WATCH: AG's News Conference | Cuomo's video response LIVE UPDATES: Reaction and developments blog GOVERNOR'S RESPONSE: Attorney for Gov. Cuomo issues detailed response FULL COVERAGE: Gov. Cuomo's Resignation "
Comments / 0