Rand Paul Blasts ‘Left-Wing Cretins at YouTube’ After Site Suspends His Channel
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) lamented “left-wing cretins at YouTube” on Tuesday after the website suspended his account for a week and issued a second strike against it. The Google-owned company hit him with a first strike last week for posting an interview he conducted with Newsmax’s Emerald Robinson in which he questioned the efficacy of masks for mitigating the spread of Covid-19. He also called Dr. Anthony Fauci “an elitist and he thinks we can’t handle the truth,” and suggested Fauci believed “regular people aren’t smart enough to make these decisions.”www.mediaite.com
Comments / 0