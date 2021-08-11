Rand Paul Blasts ‘Left-Wing Cretins at YouTube’ After Site Suspends His Channel

Seth Meyers was unimpressed by certain media outlets for hosting pro-war pundits John Bolton and Karl Rove following the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan. Meyers first explained the concept of “forever wars” on Wednesday’s Late Night, joking that, “People in charge just keep asking for a little more time to turn things around and then, next thing you know, it’s been 20 years and you’ve been in Afghanistan longer than it takes for George R.R. Martin to come up with a new Game of Thrones book.”