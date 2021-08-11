Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Rand Paul Blasts ‘Left-Wing Cretins at YouTube’ After Site Suspends His Channel

By Rudy Takala
mediaite.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Rand Paul (R-KY) lamented “left-wing cretins at YouTube” on Tuesday after the website suspended his account for a week and issued a second strike against it. The Google-owned company hit him with a first strike last week for posting an interview he conducted with Newsmax’s Emerald Robinson in which he questioned the efficacy of masks for mitigating the spread of Covid-19. He also called Dr. Anthony Fauci “an elitist and he thinks we can’t handle the truth,” and suggested Fauci believed “regular people aren’t smart enough to make these decisions.”

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Rand Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blasts#Google#Newsmax#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Seth Meyers Bashes CNN, Fox for Hosting ‘Notorious Pro-War’ Pundits John Bolton and Karl Rove After Afghanistan Exit

Seth Meyers was unimpressed by certain media outlets for hosting pro-war pundits John Bolton and Karl Rove following the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan. Meyers first explained the concept of “forever wars” on Wednesday’s Late Night, joking that, “People in charge just keep asking for a little more time to turn things around and then, next thing you know, it’s been 20 years and you’ve been in Afghanistan longer than it takes for George R.R. Martin to come up with a new Game of Thrones book.”
Metcalfe County, KYWBKO

Sen. Rand Paul’s wife speaks out about controversial Gilead investment

METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Senator Rand Paul disclosed that his wife purchased stock in Gilead, a company that makes COVID-19 treatment Remdesivir back in February of 2020. Sen. Paul waited more than one year to make this disclosure. Under a 2012 law called the Stock Act, which was enacted to stop lawmakers from trading on insider information, any such sale should have been reported within 45 days.
Edmonton, KYjpinews.com

Senator Paul visits Edmonton

Last Friday at an informal roundtable discussion, local leaders had a chance to discuss hot topics with Kentucky Senator (R), Dr. Rand Paul. The gathering was held at the Metcalfe County Justice Center. Some of the most popular topics involved COVID’s long-term impact on economic recovery, the divide in Washington, education, vaccination, and life as we know it in America.
U.S. Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Rand Paul’s Medical License Revoked?

A post shared on Facebook over 340 times claims Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s medical license was revoked. There is no evidence that Paul had his medical license revoked. The claim appears to stem from a satire article. Fact Check:. Paul graduated from Duke University School of Medicine in 1988,...
Congress & CourtsKLFY.com

Sen. Rand Paul calls suspension from YouTube a ‘badge of honor’

(NEXSTAR) — Sen. Rand Paul will have to pick a new platform on which to criticize the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic this week after YouTube temporarily banned the Kentucky Republican. YouTube representatives told Politico that Paul was banned for a week for spreading misinformation about the virus, including...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Trump joins Lindell in blasting Fox News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Former President Donald Trump joined MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Wednesday in his tirade against Fox News. Mr. Lindell on Tuesday launched his three-day Cyber Symposium with an all-out assault on Fox News for its lack of coverage of his event, during which he says he will present evidence of a Chinese hack of the 2020 presidential election.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Rand Paul suspended from YouTube over Covid lies

An outspoken Republican senator has temporarily been suspended from YouTube after he uploaded a video questioning measures to combat Covid, and even urged Americans to “resist” them.Rand Paul, a senator for Kentucky, was reportedly suspended for a week from the video site on Tuesday. A YouTube spokesperson told The New York Times that the Republican violated rules on Covid misinformation. “We apply our policies consistently across the platform, regardless of speaker or political views,” the spokesperson said, “and we make exceptions for videos that have additional context such as countervailing views from local health authorities.” Mr Paul alleged in a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Rand Paul blasted over ‘damaging’ anti-Covid rant telling Americans to ‘resist’ the CDC and stop wearing masks

Controversial US senator Rand Paul has been blasted after insisting Americans should reject government-mandated regulations, including wearing masks, in a “dangerous” anti-Covid rant.In a 3 minute and 37-second long clip posted on his Twitter, the Republican senator, who represents the state of Kentucky, delivered a long and rambling speech encouraging people to ignore rules brought in to restrict the spread of the coronavirus.Paul posted the video on 8 August with the caption: “We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy