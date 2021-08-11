North Korea Is Ghosting the South Weeks After Restoring Their Hotlines
North Korea has refused to answer calls from South Korea, after it warned its southern neighbor and the U.S. over their joint military drills this month. Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister, of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, denounced on Tuesday the “dangerous war exercises” and accused the South of “perfidious behavior” after the governments restored inter-Korean hotlines last month, according to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency.www.vice.com
