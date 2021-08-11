They’re Back: A Rundown of Area Fairs and Festivals in 2021

During the 2020 fair and festival season, fields and farms everywhere stood abandoned and silent for the first time since World War II. It appears that won’t be the case in 2021. Organizers of the Chester, North Haven, Guilford, Durham, and Haddam Neck fairs and the East Haven Fall Festival spoke to Living about their excitement to open the gates again this year, whether taking last year off affected anything, and if they have anything new planned along with old favorites.