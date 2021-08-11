Cancel
North Greenville University Announces Launch of New Website

By LaVerne Howell - NGU
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Greenville University (NGU), a private SC Southern Baptist University that offers both liberal arts and professional degrees on undergraduate and graduate levels, recently announced the launch of a newly revamped website. The new website has a clean and uncluttered design, improved functionality, and enhanced visual content focused on the university’s unique location, Christian heritage, educational delivery methods, and other opportunities.

