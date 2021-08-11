Partners in Wine

A summery spread perfect for picnics, entertaining, or everyday snacking. In this cheese board from Kate Leahy’s new book Wine Style, apple-ginger preserves and oven-roasted grapes create a beautiful spread for pairing with wine. In the book, she suggests assembling an assortment that “highlights the cheese but also leaves room for toasted nuts, fresh and dried fruit, and a few other options to eat with whatever you’re drinking.” For the cheese, Leahy recommends aiming for about two ounces per person. “If you want to really get into a tasting of different wines with different cheeses, pick out a diverse selection—a sheep’s milk cheese, a goat’s milk cheese, and a cow’s milk cheese, for instance. Or just ask a good cheesemonger for her favorites and purchase those—it will be hard to go wrong. With that in mind, think of this as less of a recipe and more of a blueprint.”