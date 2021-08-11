Pet of the Week: Muffin Man

Muffin Man

Do you know the Muffin Man? Now you do! Believe it or not, my name is Muffin Man and I’m ready to be the cat of your dreams for my golden years. I’m 10 years old and never thought I’d be living my life in a cage, but, sadly, that’s what sometimes happens when your human gets sick. I’m a little bit shy, but awfully sweet. I have lived with other cats, a dog and kids so I’m ready for whatever comes next.

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.