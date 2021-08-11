Beshear Institutes Indoor Mask Mandate In Schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has imposed a mask-wearing mandate in Kentucky schools. His announcement Tuesday comes as the delta variant causes waves of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The Democratic governor says his executive order will require masks for anyone inside a Kentucky school, regardless of vaccination status for COVID-19. Beshear says the mask order will protect children and help make sure they stay in school. The new schoolhouse mandate comes as Beshear announced 2,500 new COVID-19 cases statewide due to the highly contagious delta variant. The governor says escalating virus-related hospitalization rates are “absolutely alarming.”