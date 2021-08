Afghanistan's first ever female Paralympian will be denied the opportunity to make history in Tokyo after Taliban forces shut down travel from the country. Zakia Khudadadi, 23, was due to become the first woman from her nation to compete at the Paralympics, with her sport taekwondo making its debut at the Games. She was one of two Para athletes from Afghanistan scheduled to compete next week, along with fellow taekwondo player Hossain Rasouli, but the entire Afghanistan delegation - like the majority of civilians - is now trapped in the country since the Taliban takeover of Kabul on Sunday.