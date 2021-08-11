Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Alex Cora: Boston Red Sox prospect Nick Yorke (1.043 OPS since June 1) ‘was upset’ when big leaguers got him out at spring training

By Christopher Smith
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOSTON — Red Sox 2020 first-round draft pick Nick Yorke is almost 2 ½ years younger than the average age of a player at Low-A. But the second baseman, who turned 19 in April, is batting .376 with a .471 on-base percentage, .572 slugging percentage, 1.043 OPS, six homers, 11 doubles, three triples and eight stolen bases in 45 games (208 plate appearances) since June 1 for Salem.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
49K+
Followers
37K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Kinsler
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Robert Hassell
Person
Drew Romo
Person
Zac Veen
Person
Austin Hendrick
Person
Tyler Soderstrom
Person
Ed Howard
Person
Nick Yorke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Ops#Red Sox 2020#Mlb Com#The Red Sox#Grapefruit League#Era#The Atlanta Braves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBnewsbrig.com

Five Red Sox players we don’t need to see for the rest of the season

Tomase: Five Sox players we’ve seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn’t begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday’s 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Alex Cora says Red Sox’s win was for Jerry Remy

Longtime Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy will once again leave the NESN booth for an indefinite amount of time to receive cancer treatment. On Wednesday night, Alex Cora made it clear that he and his players are keeping Remy in their thoughts. Cora said following Boston’s 4-1 win over...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Alex Cora’s comments after Yankees sweep aren’t good enough

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s comments fell flat after they were swept by the New York Yankees in a doubleheader on Tuesday. The Boston Red Sox looked like the favorites to represent the American League in the World Series in the first half of the season. But the franchise has been on the decline so far in the second half of the 2021 campaign, as they not only lost first place in the AL East, but they also got leapfrogged by the New York Yankees following their doubleheader sweep on Tuesday.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Sends Message To Red Sox After Yankees Sweep Doubleheader

The Red Sox are reeling, but Alex Cora knows it’s no time for his players to hang their heads. Boston had a frustrating day in the Bronx on Tuesday when it dropped both games of a doubleheader against New York. The Red Sox, who held a 9 1/2-game lead over the Yankees in the American League East standings July 26, now trail the Bombers in the division race.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora, Nick Pivetta Share Excitement For Chris Sale’s Return

The time finally has come and Boston Red Sox fans will be able to see Chris Sale on the mound in a Major League Baseball game for the first time in two years and one day. Sale completed a rehab assignment last week that spanned five games. The hard-throwing lefty amassed a 1.35 ERA with 35 strikeouts during that time.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox fall victim to wonky Fenway Park ground rules as Wander Franco hits unusual homer: ‘That’s a first,’ Alex Cora says

BOSTON -- It would be hard to find a Fenway Park home run stranger than the one Wander Franco hit in the Rays’ blowout win over the Red Sox on Thursday afternoon. With the game tied, 1-1, in the sixth inning, Franco lifted the 11th Tanner Houck pitch he saw deep to center field. The ball ricocheted off the Green Monster -- to the left side of the yellow line separating home runs from balls in play -- and then ricocheted off the flag pole beyond the center-field wall.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Makes Bold Declaration About Red Sox Starter Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck hasn’t even had a full big-league season under his belt and he’s already impressing. With a sweeping slider and a live fastball, the Boston Red Sox hurler is getting an opportunity now to become a fixture in the rotation. It’s a job that the early returns show he can do, as the 2017 first-round pick has displayed tantalizing upside as a potential mid-rotation — or higher — starter.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Red Sox manager Alex Cora drops bitter 9-word reaction to sweep at hands of the Yankees

It’s not a good time for Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox. They seem to be failing in their attempt to right the ship, as the team continues to devolve into a mess, which had just been magnified further by a bitter three-game sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees at the Bronx. A demoralized Cora couldn’t keep himself from speaking the truth after the Red Sox’s 5-2 loss to the Yankees in the finale of the series Wednesday night.
NBC Sports

Cora voices frustrations with Red Sox' recent struggles

The Boston Red Sox are in the midst of their worst stretch of the 2021 MLB season as they've now lost six of their last seven games. On Thursday, the Red Sox fell 8-1 in their series finale vs. the Detroit Tigers. Left-hander Martin Perez was pulled after 1 1/3 innings with three runs allowed on five hits. Phillips Valdez relieved Perez with 2 2/3 shutout innings, but trade deadline acquisitions Hansel Robles and Austin Davis couldn't keep it close as they allowed a combined five runs on eight hits out of the bullpen.
MLBBoston Herald

Alex Cora: Red Sox will continue to use Matt Barnes in the ninth inning

Despite taking the loss in three out of four games, Matt Barnes will continue to serve as the Red Sox’ closer, manager Alex Cora said Wednesday. Asked if he’d have to rethink the ninth inning after Barnes’ recent struggles, Cora said, “No, no, no. We trust him. One thing for sure, we’ve got to trust everybody. Everybody has to do their part. For how short the season is now, you cannot just rely on just a handful of guys. Everyone has to do their part.”
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Has No Problem With Jarren Duran Not Tagging From Third In Red Sox-Yankees

The Boston Red Sox had runners on the corners with just one out when Alex Verdugo flied out to left field, but Jarren Duran did not tag from third. With how speedy Duran is, it did make some question why he wasn’t sent. But Joey Gallo showed off his cannon and executed a perfect throw home in the New York Yankees’ eventual 2-0 win in Game 2 of the doubleheader Tuesday night.
MLBBoston Herald

How Alex Cora believes Red Sox could learn from rookie Jarren Duran

Three weeks into his major league career, the overall numbers haven’t jumped off the page for Jarren Duran — which was expected — but he’s still making a strong impression with his manager. Duran is slashing .180/.208/.360 with a .568 OPS and 20 strikeouts and two walks in 50 at-bats...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Had No News On Red Sox COVID-19 Situation After Win Vs. Blue Jays

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Red Sox Add Ex-Top Prospect, Fulfill Pitcher's Baseball 'Dream'. Looking for an update on the Boston Red Sox’s COVID-19 situation? So is Alex Cora. Cora said after Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays...

Comments / 0

Community Policy