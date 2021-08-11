Alex Cora: Boston Red Sox prospect Nick Yorke (1.043 OPS since June 1) ‘was upset’ when big leaguers got him out at spring training
BOSTON — Red Sox 2020 first-round draft pick Nick Yorke is almost 2 ½ years younger than the average age of a player at Low-A. But the second baseman, who turned 19 in April, is batting .376 with a .471 on-base percentage, .572 slugging percentage, 1.043 OPS, six homers, 11 doubles, three triples and eight stolen bases in 45 games (208 plate appearances) since June 1 for Salem.www.masslive.com
