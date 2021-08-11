Alex Cora: Boston Red Sox prospect Nick Yorke (1.043 OPS since June 1) ‘was upset’ when big leaguers got him out at spring training

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s comments fell flat after they were swept by the New York Yankees in a doubleheader on Tuesday. The Boston Red Sox looked like the favorites to represent the American League in the World Series in the first half of the season. But the franchise has been on the decline so far in the second half of the 2021 campaign, as they not only lost first place in the AL East, but they also got leapfrogged by the New York Yankees following their doubleheader sweep on Tuesday.