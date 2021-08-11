Rockies Mailbag: Is Elias Diaz the answer at catcher? Will Rox land free-agent bat?

Denver Post sports writer Patrick Saunders with the latest installment of his Rockies Mailbag. Pose a Rockies — or MLB — related question for the Rockies Mailbag. Who are the Rockies’ prospects at the catcher position, minors or free agency? Elias Diaz has pop but few RBIs, Dom Nunez is being outhit by a few pitchers. I see promising players in the infield, outfield and pitcher, but not at catcher. FanGraphs has the Rockies ranked 30th. There was a nice catcher in the draft, but the Rockies went with an outfielder (Benny Montgomery) who strikes out a lot. Where do they turn for a real catcher? Thank You.