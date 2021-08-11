Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Genesee County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 07:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Genesee; Livingston; Monroe; Ontario; Orleans The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Livingston County in western New York Southern Orleans County in western New York Genesee County in western New York Monroe County in western New York Northwestern Ontario County in western New York * Until 900 AM EDT. * At 746 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oakfield, or near Batavia, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Rochester, Greece, Irondequoit, Chili, Batavia, Brockport, East Rochester, Hilton, Brighton and Gates-North Gates. This includes the following highways Interstate 390 between exits 11 and 12. Interstate 90 between exits 48A and 45. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brockport, NY
City
Brighton, NY
County
Livingston County, NY
City
New York City, NY
County
Monroe County, NY
City
Ontario, NY
State
New York State
City
Batavia, NY
City
Rochester, NY
County
Orleans County, NY
County
Genesee County, NY
City
Irondequoit, NY
County
Ontario County, NY
City
Monroe, NY
City
East Rochester, NY
City
Oakfield, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Greece, NY
City
Livingston, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Western New York#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Chaos mars Afghan evacuation efforts; Biden criticism builds

Violence on the road to Kabul’s airport and chaos at the gates are hampering efforts to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans looking to flee the country following the Taliban takeover. Adding to the mayhem is mixed messaging from the State Department, which is urging Americans and those with travel documents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy