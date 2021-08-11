Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 07:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Genesee; Livingston; Monroe; Ontario; Orleans The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Livingston County in western New York Southern Orleans County in western New York Genesee County in western New York Monroe County in western New York Northwestern Ontario County in western New York * Until 900 AM EDT. * At 746 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oakfield, or near Batavia, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Rochester, Greece, Irondequoit, Chili, Batavia, Brockport, East Rochester, Hilton, Brighton and Gates-North Gates. This includes the following highways Interstate 390 between exits 11 and 12. Interstate 90 between exits 48A and 45. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH