Anoka County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anoka, Hennepin, Ramsey by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 06:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Anoka; Hennepin; Ramsey The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Hennepin County in east central Minnesota Southeastern Anoka County in east central Minnesota Ramsey County in east central Minnesota * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 645 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Plymouth, or 11 miles west of Minneapolis, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near St. Louis Park and Hopkins around 650 AM CDT. Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center and Golden Valley around 655 AM CDT. Fridley, Columbia Heights, Mounds View and Spring Lake Park around 700 AM CDT. Roseville, Shoreview, New Brighton and Arden Hills around 705 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include St. Paul, West St. Paul, Vadnais Heights, Maplewood, White Bear Lake and Mahtomedi. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#The Twin Cities
