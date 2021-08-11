Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story

The cozy early winter vibe of New York City wraps around you like a cashmere scarf in director-writer-star Stephen Keep Mills’ love letter to love, Love is Not Love. Frank (Mills) follows a couple of Irish construction workers discussing and debating women’s wiles in the old Tristan and Isolde tale. But, as he walks through the vibrant, chilly city, he also hears various conversations that revolve around relationships. Intercut with his walk are scenes from a Commedia dell’Arte street performance that seems to echo his internal struggle over sexual passion versus stability and companionship. An established urbanite, no longer youthful, Frank has a problem on his hands regarding women. He has two of them, in fact. One is a younger escort named Emilia (Alejandra Gollas), who calls herself Reyna. The other is his wife of many years, Paula (Louise Martin).