Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story
FANTASIA FEST 2021 REVIEW! Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story is a send-up of popular telenovela and relationship call-in radio shows that dominate Filipino entertainment. The animated movie, written by Manny Angeles, Paulle Olivenza, and director Avid Liongoren took several years to complete, as this was an independent project. The question is, if one is unfamiliar with the tropes and cliches of what is being parodied, does the animal-starring production still work?filmthreat.com
