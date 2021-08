According to BetOnline, Detroit Pistons’ Cade Cunningham has the best odds (+250) of winning Rookie of the Year for the 2021-22 NBA season. Next, Houston Rockets‘ Jalen Green has the second-best odds (+275), followed by Jalen Suggs (+650), Evan Mobley (+800), Scottie Barnes +1200), Alperen Sengun (+1200) and others. Point guard Cunningham was selected first overall by the Pistons in the 2021 NBA Draft. After the 2020-21 Oklahoma State Cowboys’ season, the 19-year-old was selected consensus first-team All-American, USBWA National Freshman of the Year, NABC Freshman of the Year, Big 12 Player of the Year and first-team All-Big 12 in 2021.