Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Steelton, PA

Fatal Steelton Fire Ruled Murder-Suicide

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEELTON – Authorities say an apartment fire that occurred on the 400 block of S. Front Street in Steelton last week was a murder-suicide. Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick said 67-year-old Jafar Afshar used accelerants inside the home and set it afire, killing himself, his 36-year-old son Saeed Afshar, and two grandchildren, an 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl. The grandfather’s death was ruled a suicide and the other three were ruled homicides. All four died of thermal burns and smoke inhalation. Hetrick says the homicide victims appear to have been sleeping and were likely overcome by fumes before their deaths.

wdac.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Steelton, PA
County
Dauphin County, PA
Dauphin County, PA
Crime & Safety
Steelton, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Homicides#Dauphin County Coroner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...

Comments / 0

Community Policy