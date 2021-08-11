Fatal Steelton Fire Ruled Murder-Suicide

STEELTON – Authorities say an apartment fire that occurred on the 400 block of S. Front Street in Steelton last week was a murder-suicide. Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick said 67-year-old Jafar Afshar used accelerants inside the home and set it afire, killing himself, his 36-year-old son Saeed Afshar, and two grandchildren, an 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl. The grandfather’s death was ruled a suicide and the other three were ruled homicides. All four died of thermal burns and smoke inhalation. Hetrick says the homicide victims appear to have been sleeping and were likely overcome by fumes before their deaths.