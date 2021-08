ELIZABETHTOWN – Some good news to report about a missing girl and her child. Thanks to the excellent response from the public, 14-year-old Daneishya Neal and her 4-month-old son, Zymir, were found safely yesterday afternoon. They are now no longer listed as missing and they are being well taken care of. Elizabethtown Borough Police say thank you to the public for all of your assistance in locating these missing persons.