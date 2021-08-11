Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senate passes two infrastructure initiatives after marathon vote

NBC News
NBC News
Cover picture for the articleIn an overnight procedural session, Senate lawmakers passed a $3.5 trillion budget resolution just a day after a rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans came together to pass the $1.2 trillion package to improve the country’s infrastructure. NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell breaks down how Democrats were able to pass the budget resolution without Republican support and what the votes mean for President Biden’s domestic agenda. Aug. 11, 2021.

