Without mask requirements, South Carolina public colleges prepare for the fall semester

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 53% of eligible South Carolinians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those ages 18 to 24 remain the least vaccinated. With mask mandates no longer legally allowed at any public schools or colleges due to a provision in the state budget, institutions across the Palmetto State are getting creative with their plans to try to incentivize the vaccine instead.