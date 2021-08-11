Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Without mask requirements, South Carolina public colleges prepare for the fall semester

By Katherine Phillips
WMBF
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 53% of eligible South Carolinians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those ages 18 to 24 remain the least vaccinated. With mask mandates no longer legally allowed at any public schools or colleges due to a provision in the state budget, institutions across the Palmetto State are getting creative with their plans to try to incentivize the vaccine instead.

www.wmbfnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolinians#Francis Marion University#Ccu#Coker University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Chaos mars Afghan evacuation efforts; Biden criticism builds

Violence on the road to Kabul’s airport and chaos at the gates are hampering efforts to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans looking to flee the country following the Taliban takeover. Adding to the mayhem is mixed messaging from the State Department, which is urging Americans and those with travel documents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy