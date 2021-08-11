Washington Man Facing Felony Sex Abuse Charge

A Washington man already in custody at the Washington County Jail now faces a class C felony charge. The criminal complaint states that the Washington Police Department was informed on August 5th of a sexual assault involving 41-year-old Terry Jay Combs and the victim at Sunset Park. Combs already had an arrest warrant for domestic abuse first offense, a simple misdemeanor, when police officers met with him. While he was arrested Combs had a methamphetamine pipe in his front pocket and admitted that he used the pipe to smoke methamphetamine a week prior to August 6th. Combs is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, and bond was set at $10,000 cash only. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.