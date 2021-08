Saturday, August 14 marked the 128th anniversary of the passage of the Paris Police Ordinance. The what???. Because of the 1893 ordinance, France was the first country to mandate motor vehicle registration. “Each motor vehicle shall bear on a metal plate and in legible writing the name and address of its owner, also the distinctive number used in the application for authorization,” stated the ordinance. It continued, “This plate shall be placed at the left-hand side of the vehicle – it shall never be hidden.”