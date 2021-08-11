Will Biden raise taxes on the middle class? 61% of voters think it's likely

Tucked away in President Biden and the Democrats’ multi-trillion dollar tax-and-spend proposal are tax hikes that will have an adverse impact on our agriculture community. For the past few months, I have been drawing attention to these tax hikes — including proposals to cap stepped-up basis and like-kind exchanges. As a former chair of the Iowa Senate Ways and Means Committee, I have seen the incredible economic potential that comes with cutting taxes. Unfortunately, Biden’s changes to stepped-up basis and like-kind exchanges would take us in the opposite direction. His plan would raise taxes on Iowa farmers and Main Street business owners, harming our rural economy at a time when we need to remain focused on recovery and revitalization.