East Hampton, NY

This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.11.21

By Beth Young
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article• It will be mostly sunny today, with a high temperature near 86 degrees and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., with heat index values as high as 95 degrees and a southwest wind 8 to 13 miles per hour. It will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 71 and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Thursday will be partly sunny, with a high near 90, and Friday will be sunny, with a high near 89.

