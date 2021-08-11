Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Opposition to vaccine, mask mandates mainly limited to Republicans: poll

By Dominick Mastrangelo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bTC3m_0bOIRVkC00
© getty

Nationwide opposition to mask and vaccine mandates is highest among Republicans, according to a new poll.

The Politico-Morning Consult poll published on Wednesday found that only 35 percent of Republicans surveyed said they support government mandates for vaccines. Republicans comprise the largest group of unvaccinated Americans.

Vaccine mandates were supported by nearly 8 in 10 Democrats polled and at least half of independent voters in the survey.

GOP support came in slightly higher for mask mandates, the poll found, but a majority of Republican respondents still expressed opposition, while majorities of Democrats and independents in the poll indicated they supported mandatory face covering measures.

The polling comes as the delta variant, now the dominant strain of the novel coronavirus in the United States, rips through the country and pushes the health care system in several states with lower than average vaccination rates to the brink.

In states like Florida and Texas, local health officials have reported they are seeing a spike in serious coronavirus cases in young patients, as federal health officials race to approve a vaccine for use among children.

President Biden 's White House, which has voiced support for efforts that would allow local governments to set their own policies for mask wearing and vaccination in order to slow the spread of the virus, has criticized Republican governors who have resisted such measures.

"We are continuing to look for ways ... for the U.S. government to support districts and schools as they try to follow the science, do the right thing and save lives," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday. "I would note what is publicly available and knowable is that the American Rescue Plan funds that were distributed to Florida to provide assistance to schools have not yet been distributed from the state level."

The Politico-Morning Consult poll was conducted Aug. 7-9 among 1,996 respondents. It has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

Comments / 4

The Hill

The Hill

323K+
Followers
33K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Mandates#Race#Americans#Democrats#Gop#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

Anti-Covid vaccine arguments are being weaponized by Republican men

It’s hard to find a silver lining in the current Covid-19 spike, but here’s one small victory: In voicing their opposition to mask mandates and vaccine requirements, Republicans — in particular, Republican men — have discovered the importance of bodily autonomy. Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised that the same people...
Educationfoxsanantonio.com

Poll: Most Americans support mask mandates in schools

It looks like a majority of Americans are in favor of masks in schools. A new poll reveals that nearly 70 percent of Americans support local school districts requiring masks. The data comes from Axios-Ipsos as states continue to battle over the limitations and ban on mask mandates. It also...
Politicstennesseestar.com

Poll Shows Plurality of Floridians Support Mask Mandates

A St. Pete Polls survey found that 62 percent of likely Florida voters support mask mandates for school children. St. Pete Polls surveyed 3,952 likely Florida voters from August 2 to August 3. The poll used random samples of registered voter lists supplied by the state of Florida as of June 15. The poll was conducted through an automated phone call polling system and results were then weighted to account for proportional differences between the respondents’ demographics and the demographics of the active voter population for the state of Florida. The margin of error was 1.6%.
Washington StatePosted by
Axios

Washington State announces strictest school vaccine mandate in U.S.

All Washington State teachers and school staff must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 under a new employment condition announced by Gov. Jay Inslee Wednesday. Why it matters: The requirement that includes school bus drivers and volunteers in the public and private sectors marks the strictest vaccine mandate for schools in the U.S. Staff have to be vaccinated by Oct. 18 or face the threat of being fired.
Public HealthComplex

John Oliver Slams Republican Leaders for Blocking COVID-19 Mask Mandates

With the percentage of the total U.S. population that’s fully vaccinated still sitting at around 50 percent, Republican leaders in a number of particularly vulnerable states have descended even further into stubbornly anti-health messaging. Some of the biggest offenders, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn,...
Labor IssuesHuffingtonPost

Two Largest Teachers Unions Drop Opposition To Vaccine Mandates

The two primary unions representing U.S. teachers have dropped their opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, a reversal that could pave the way for more requirements that school staff be vaccinated as a condition of employment. The National Education Association, which represents three million teachers and other educators, said Thursday that...
ElectionsWashington Post

The latest GOP anti-mask lunacy is stirring a backlash. New polling reveals it.

The other day, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis likened mask and other health mandates to “medical authoritarianism.” The Republican added that we may be witnessing “the most significant threat to freedom in my lifetime, certainly since the fall of the Berlin Wall.”. Because DeSantis was speaking in the hermetically sealed-off information...
Congress & CourtsKSAT 12

Texas Supreme Court says House Democrats can be arrested and brought to the Capitol, siding with Republicans trying to secure a quorum

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas House Democrats who refuse to show up to the state Capitol in their bid to prevent Republican lawmakers from passing a voting restrictions bill can be arrested and brought to the lower chamber, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

Comments / 4

Community Policy