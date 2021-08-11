Cancel
Nashville, TN

Tech Bytes: Hackathon boosts Meharry's new incubator; i3 Verticals touts record revenue, tips hand on more acquisitions

By Adam Sichko
Nashville Business Journal
 8 days ago
Nashville's tech scene is about to radically change with the arrival of Oracle and as Amazon and other firms fill their downtown hubs. But there's plenty of action right now. Tech Bytes is a twice-monthly roundup highlighting news on startups, capital raises and other activity in the region's tech sector.

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

#Meharry#Tech Bytes
