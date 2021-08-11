Tech Bytes: Hackathon boosts Meharry's new incubator; i3 Verticals touts record revenue, tips hand on more acquisitions

ClarityCX1 Ltd., an Industry Cloud SaaS company announced the launch of its CX1 solution on the Salesforce Lightning platform tailored for vertical industry B2B sales account teams. The first release of CX1™ will support customer-facing teams in the Life Sciences/Pharmaceutical sector followed by subsequent releases for Medical Devices, High-Tech/Manufacturing and Financial Services. The CX1™ Salesforce solution is designed to provide a repeatable way for B2B sales/account teams to engage with stakeholders more strategically regardless of the complexity of the customer environment.