Brain-Inspired Electronics: An Artificial Ionic Neuron for Tomorrow’s Electronic Memories

A theory of electronic friction is developed using the exact factorization of the electron-nuclear wavefunction. No assumption is made regarding the electronic bath, which can be made of independent or interacting electrons, and the nuclei are treated quantally. The ensuing equation of motion for the nuclear wavefunction is a non-linear Schrödinger equation including a friction term. The resulting friction kernel agrees with a previously derived mixed quantum-classical result by Dou, Miao \& Subotnik (\emph{Phys. Rev. Lett.} \textbf{119}, 046001 (2017)), except for a \emph{pseudo}-magnetic contribution in the latter that is here removed. More specifically, it is shown that the electron dynamics generally washes out the\emph{ gauge} fields appearing in the adiabatic dynamics. However, at T=0 K, the \emph{pseudo}-magnetic force is fully re-established in the typical situation where the electrons respond rapidy on the slow time-scale of the nuclear dynamics (Markov limit). Hence, we predict Berry's phase effects to be observable also in the presence of electronic friction, and non-trivial geometric phases should be attainable for molecules on metallic magnetic surfaces.