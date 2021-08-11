Cancel
Brain-Inspired Electronics: An Artificial Ionic Neuron for Tomorrow’s Electronic Memories

Cover picture for the articleBrain-inspired electronics are the subject of intense research. Scientists from CNRS and the Ecole Normale Supérieure – PSL have theorized how to develop artificial neurons using, as nerve cells, ions to carry the information. Their work, published in Science on August 6, 2021, reports that devices made of a single layer of water transporting ions within graphene nanoslits have the same transmission capacity as a neuron.

