Open Lending (LPRO) PT Raised to $53 at Needham & Company Following Upbeat 2Q

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Needham & Company analyst Mayank Tandon raised the price target on Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) to $53.00 (from $50.00) after ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Baird Downgrades Toro (TTC) to Neutral

Baird analyst Timothy Wojs downgraded Toro (NYSE: TTC) from Outperform to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Signature Pick, Synopsys (SNPS) PT Raised to $325 at Wells Fargo Ahead of Earnings

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) to $325.00 (from $310.00) ahead of earnings on 8/18. The analyst reiterated an Overweight rating, stating "We are increasing our PT from $310 to $325, based increased confidence in growth/upside as well as higher peer group multiples (PT assumes 49.0x NTM EPS). Based on discussions with investors re: both CDNS & SNPS, we believe investors want clarity on the following questions: 1) Will SNPS post continued q/q improvement in backlog (last Q grew MSD-% q/q)?; 2) Will SNPS generate increased bookings for SIG supportive of 15-20% LTgrowth?; 3) Can SNPS maintain licensing momentum in China following even more export restrictions?; 4) How may CDNS' forthcoming emulation/prototyping product cycles impact SNPS?; and 5) Can SNPS deliver OM's consistent w/the LT target of "rule of 45"?."
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Upgrades New Fortress Energy (NFE) to Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst Spiro Dounis upgraded New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Summit Insights Downgrades NVIDIA (NVDA) to Sell

Summit Insights analyst Kinngai Chan downgraded NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Analysts Impressed and Raise PTs on Target (TGT) Following Q2 Earnings

Shares of Target (NYSE: TGT) closed 2.78% lower yesterday despite a broad-based beat that the retailer delivered for its second ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Biolase (BIOL) PT Raised to $3 at Ascendiant Capital as Turnaround Takes Hold

Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo raised the price target on Biolase (NASDAQ: BIOL) to $3.00 (from $2.00) after Total revenue ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

JANA Partners Confirms 7.5% Activist Stake in TREEHOUSE FOODS, Inc. (THS)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. In a 13D filing on TREEHOUSE FOODS, Inc. (NYSE: THS), hedge fund JANA Partners disclosed a 7.5%, or 4,241,624 share, stake in the company. The firm did not hold shares at the end of the latest quarter ending Sept . 30, 2020.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (CNTQU) Prices Upsized 11M Unit Offering at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 11,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "CNTQU" beginning August 11, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and three-quarters of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin trading separately, the Company expects that the common stock and redeemable warrants will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "CNTQ" and "CNTQW," respectively.
StocksStreetInsider.com

RBC Capital Upgrades Oatly Group AB (OTLY) to Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi upgraded Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) from Sector Perform to Outperform with a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Cisco (CSCO) Reports a Narrow Beat, Analyst Adds Shares to a 'Buy' List

Shares of Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) are down 1.7% in pre-open on a broad market weakness although the company reported better-than-expected ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Now is a Good Time to Buy Lumentum (LITE), PT Raised to $100 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum analyst Richard Shannon raised the price target on Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) to $100.00 (from $90.00) after the company reported ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Ryder System (R) Raises Quarterly Dividend 3.6% to $0.58; 3.2% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ryder System (NYSE: R) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share, or $2.32 annualized. This is a 3.6% increase from the prior dividend of $0.56. The dividend will be payable on...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Kohl's (KSS) Smashes Q2 Views and Raises Guidance, Shares Up 4.7%

Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) reported Q2 earnings that came ahead of the market's expectations.EPS came in at $2.48, which is $1.37 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Cango Inc. (CANG) Announces Up to $50 Million New Share Repurchase Program

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced that its ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

