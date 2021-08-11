Three teens arrested for burglary

Burlington, IA- Three teenagers were arrested by Des Moines County Deputies on theft and burglary charges. According to a news release, on Tuesday, at about 5 AM Deputies observed a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road with its light off in the 10000 block of Mill Dam Rd. The deputy activated his emergency lights, and three juveniles exited the vehicle and ran from the deputy. The vehicle was later found to be stolen out of Burlington.