Watch: Wedding photographer falls into a pool while shooting the ceremony

By Dunja Djudjic
DIY Photography
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you’re focused on getting the perfect shot, you may forget about everything around you. Even a swimming pool that’s right behind you. This is exactly what happened to a team photographer of Aperina Studios. While shooting the ceremony at a grand Indian wedding, he fell into a pool behind him. The moment was caught on camera, showing the soaking wet photographer, as well as the bride and groom’s priceless reaction.

