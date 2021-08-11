Watch: Wedding photographer falls into a pool while shooting the ceremony
When you’re focused on getting the perfect shot, you may forget about everything around you. Even a swimming pool that’s right behind you. This is exactly what happened to a team photographer of Aperina Studios. While shooting the ceremony at a grand Indian wedding, he fell into a pool behind him. The moment was caught on camera, showing the soaking wet photographer, as well as the bride and groom’s priceless reaction.www.diyphotography.net
