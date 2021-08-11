5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

Dow futures slumped Thursday, a day after minutes from July's Federal Reserve meeting indicated that the central bank will start to tap the brakes on the policy it has used to juice up the economy and financial markets. Futures contracts tied to the bluechip index tumbled more than 350 points following news that Fed officials think they can start cutting monthly bond purchases by the end of the year. The market also confronted fears that the economy is starting to slow. Goldman Sachs sharply cut its view on third-quarter GDP, reducing its growth expectations to 5.5% from 9%. Investors will be watching the latest reading on weekly jobless claims as well as manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia region.