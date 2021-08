A National Weather Service survey team will be out in parts of Morris County on Thursday to determine whether a tornado touched down early this morning. The team actually plans to start its work in the Lamington section of Bedminster in Somerset County before heading to Mendham and Randolph, according to Brian Haines, a meteorologist at the weather service’s Mount Holly office. The crew will then wrap up its investigation of storm damage around Interstate 80 in the Denville and Rockaway area, Haines said.