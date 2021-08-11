Cancel
Theater & Dance

Steven N. Daniels, 73

 8 days ago

Steven N. Daniels was born to Noral and Shirley (Wrage) Daniels on March 3, 1948. He was welcomed home by two older sisters, Connie Lou and Shirley Ann. Later, they were joined by younger brother, Chuck. He grew up south of Ainsworth, attending country schools and working on his parent’s...

Templeton, IA1380kcim.com

Helen Stevens of Templeton

Mass of the Christian Burial for 88 year old Helen Stevens of Templeton will be Tuesday morning at 10:30 at the Sacred Heart Church in Templeton with burial at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Templeton. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing is required. The OHDE Funeral Home in Manning is charge of the arrangements. Friends may call from 4 to 6pm Monday at the funeral home. There will be a prayer service at 6 Monday evening. Visitation will resume at 9:30 Tuesday morning at the church until time of the service.
Texarkana, TXtxktoday.com

Steven McComack

Steven Emrys McComack, age 4 months, gained his angel wings on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in a local hospital. Steven was born March 22, 2021, in Texarkana, Texas to proud parents, Skyler McComack and Rachel Jones. Along with his parents, Steven is survived by three sisters, Melinda Cartwright, Alice Cartwright...
Mountain View, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Steven Derrick Strickland

Steven Derrick Strickland, avid gun collector, went on to meet the Lord on the evening of Monday, August 9, 2021. He was born November 19, 1984, in Mountain View Arkansas. This week the world lost a great man. Steven was hilarious, mischievous, always making those around him laugh. He was a kind loving husband, father, son, brother and friend with an amazing heart full of compassion and loyalty to his country. There wasn’t an Article or Amendment to the Constitution that Steven couldn’t quote. He was an intelligent, hardworking man, a great cook, expert cocktail maker, and talented handyman. More than anything he was a good provider and a wonderful husband to Amber and an amazing dad to Mayci, Reid, and Layla. Where to begin? There are endless stories of Steven that would make you smile and fill your heart with laughter. The world has lost out with this great man going home.
Shakopee, MNballardsunderfuneral.com

Steven Ted Lati

A visitation will be held Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 11:00-12:00 Noon with a luncheon to follow at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (833 S. Marschall Rd.) in Shakopee. On July 13, 1952, Steve was born in Hibbing, MN to Herman and Elma Lati. Steve lived on his 40-acre farm in Cherry, MN, until the age of 10. Steve then moved to Richfield, MN, where he graduated high school in 1970. Following graduation, Steve attended Red Wing Vocational Institute and Normandale Community College.
Hagaman, NYRecordernews.com

Steven M. La Mere

Steven M. La Mere, 51, of S. Pawling St; Hagaman, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Albany Medical Center after a long and difficult illness. We would like to thank the entire Trauma Service for the excellent and compassionate care provided to Steven throughout his care. He was...
Dickson County, TNdicksonpost.com

Steven Wiggins sentenced to death for murder of Sgt. Daniel Baker

A jury has sentenced Steven Wiggins to death for the 2018 murder of Dickson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Daniel Baker. The jurors deliberated for about one hour and 40 minutes. The decision, as required by law for a death penalty, was unanimous. Wiggins was placed in Baker’s handcuffs and transported...

