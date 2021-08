Theodore Robert Bergkamp was born June 4, 1954, to Albert B. Bergkamp and Marjorie Theis-Bergkamp of Conway Springs.Theodore (Ted) graduated Conway Springs High School in 1972. His working life spanned oil field service positions in Texas, and manufacturing jobs at Boeing Aircraft and Cessna, both in Wichita. Throughout his career, he enrolled in continuing education courses at the University of Kansas in Lawrence and Friends University in Wichita.Theodore Robert Bergkamp passed away from natur...