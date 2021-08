BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You know them from 103.3 The Edge, but soon, Shredd & Ragan will be coming to 97 Rock. The popular morning show hosts, Ted Shredd and Tom Ragan, are bringing “The Shredd & Ragan Show” over to their Cumulus sister station, starting August 16. This comes after the show aired on The Edge for nearly three decades.